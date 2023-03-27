© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

March 28, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5193 | 55m 37s

Yesterday an elementary school in Nashville became the scene of the latest mass shooting in America. Dr. Joseph Sakran joins the show to discuss. Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s independent judiciary is testing the U.S.-Israel relationship. Former U.S. ambassador Martin Indyk discusses what is at stake. A new documentary, "Boom! Boom!" racks Boris Becker’s rise, fall, and path to redemption.

Aired: 03/27/23
March 28, 2023
Extras
Fmr US Amb to Israel: Judicial Reform Compromise “Difficult"
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
Fmr US Amb to Israel: Judicial Reform Compromise “Difficult"
Martin Indyk joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5193 | 18:14
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Author Michael Specter discusses his book "Higher Animals."
Clip: S2023 E5192 | 18:01
March 27, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2023
Hadas Gold; Tzipi Livni; Sophie Pedder; Peter Westmacott; Michael Specter
Episode: S2023 E5192 | 55:22
Financial Expert on the Collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Financial Expert on the Collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse
William D. Cohan joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5191 | 17:57
March 24, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2023
Alex Stamos; Mike Chinoy; William D. Cohan
Episode: S2023 E5191 | 55:38
Fmr. Google CEO Eric Schmidt on the AI Revolution
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Google CEO Eric Schmidt on the AI Revolution
Eric Schmidt discusses artificial intelligence.
Clip: S2023 E5190 | 17:52
March 23, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2023
Daniel Ellsberg; Yusuf/Cat Stevens; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2023 E5190 | 55:37
March 22, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2023
Oleksandra Matviichuk; Imara Jones; “Behayshta”; Orzala Nemat; Rina Amiri
Episode: S2023 E5189 | 55:22
Over 400 Anti-LGBTQ Bills Proposed in 2023
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Over 400 Anti-LGBTQ Bills Proposed in 2023
Imara Jones joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5189 | 18:21
March 21, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2023
Karim Khan; Neda Sharghi; Sarah McCammon; John Kirby
Episode: S2023 E5188 | 55:22
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
March 27, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2023
Hadas Gold; Tzipi Livni; Sophie Pedder; Peter Westmacott; Michael Specter
Episode: S2023 E5192 | 55:22
March 24, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2023
Alex Stamos; Mike Chinoy; William D. Cohan
Episode: S2023 E5191 | 55:38
March 23, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2023
Daniel Ellsberg; Yusuf/Cat Stevens; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2023 E5190 | 55:37
March 22, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2023
Oleksandra Matviichuk; Imara Jones; “Behayshta”; Orzala Nemat; Rina Amiri
Episode: S2023 E5189 | 55:22
March 21, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2023
Karim Khan; Neda Sharghi; Sarah McCammon; John Kirby
Episode: S2023 E5188 | 55:22
March 20, 2023
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2023
Vladimir Milov and Michael Beckley; Ghaith Abdul-Ahad; Melvyn Leffler
Episode: S2023 E5187 | 55:25
March 17, 2023
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2023
Lynsey Addario; Wesaam Al-Badry; Peniley Ramirez; Vincent Lloyd
Episode: S2023 E5186 | 55:16
March 16, 2023
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
March 16, 2023
Stephen Hadley; F. Murray Abraham; Stephani Sutherland and Tara Ghormley
Episode: S2023 E5185 | 55:31
March 15, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 15, 2023
Efraim Halevy; Aaron David Miller; Victor Gao; Krish Vignarajah
Episode: S2023 E5184 | 55:37
March 14, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Betsey Stevenson and James Jacoby; Adam Gopnik
Episode: S2023 E5183 | 55:37