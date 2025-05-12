May 8, 2025

Extras
Ronen Neutra and Orna Neutra; Emily Feng and Felix Salmon; Cardinal Michael Czerny; Randi Weingarten
Randi Weingarten joins the show.
Alexander Stubb; Christo Grozev; James Jones; David Yaffe-Bellany
NYT reporter David Yaffe-Bellany discusses Donald Trump's crypto firm.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley joins the show.
NYT reporter Ana Swanson discusses the impact of Trump's tariffs.
Sharren Haskel; Sister Nathalie Becquart; Steven Millies; Ana Swanson
Catherine Coleman Flowers joins the show.
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Jill Lepore and Timothy Garton Ash; Isobel Yeung; Elie Mystal
Oleksandr Merezhko; Dr. Samer Attar; Isabel Allende; Douglas Belkin
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Andrew Coyne; Amos Harel; Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf; Dinaw Mengestu; Daniel Kritenbrink
Susan Glasser; Dennis Ross; Mary Ziegler; Perri Peltz and Matthew Bergman