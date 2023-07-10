© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 11, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6007 | 55m 26s

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith discusses the latest from the NATO summit in Vilnius. Former Israeli Politician Erel Margalit speaks about anti-judicial reform protests in Israel. Alexander Betts discusses the global refugee crisis. Xochitl Gonzalez breaks down the luxury wedding industry.

Aired: 07/10/23
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
Billionaire Budgets: Inside the Luxury Wedding Industry
Xochitl Gonzalez discusses her recent article "The Fake Poor Bride."
Clip: S2023 E6007 | 17:29
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2023
Kurt Volker; Marcelo Ebrard; Jeff Goodell; Jane Ferguson
Episode: S2023 E6006 | 55:14
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
War Reporter on Navigating the Battlefield and the Newsroom
Jane Ferguson discusses her book “No Ordinary Assignment.”
Clip: S2023 E6006 | 18:09
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Meet The Man Who Kept Our Nation’s Secrets for 50 Years
Michael Vickers joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5261 | 17:54
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 30, 2023
Sergio Jaramillo; C.W. Goodyear; Michael G. Vickers
Episode: S2023 E5261 | 55:38
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
“The Talk:” Graphic Memoir on Growing Up Black in America
Darrin Bell discusses his graphic memoir about how “the talk" impacted his life.
Clip: S2023 E5260 | 17:30
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2023
Anders Fogh Rasmussen & Stephen Wertheim; Billie Jean King; Darrin Bell
Episode: S2023 E5260 | 55:36
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
June 28, 2023
Ben Wedeman; Brad Smith; Salome Zourabichvili; Graham Nash
Episode: S2023 E5259 | 55:27
Watch 17:17
Amanpour and Company
Graham Nash on David Crosby, Joni Mitchell and His New Album
Graham Nash joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5259 | 17:17
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2023
Andriy Yermak; Lander Busse & Julia Olson; Kimahli Powell
Episode: S2023 E5258 | 55:08
