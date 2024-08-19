© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 20, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7037 | 55m 46s

Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-MI) joins the show after addressing delegates on day one of the DNC. Jeremy Diamond reports on the latest from Israel. Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, who worked as a medic in Gaza, shares what she saw there after telling her story at the DNC. Venture capitalist and Democratic donor Michael Moritz explains why he says Silicon Valley's Trump supporters are making a big mistake.

Aired: 08/19/24
Watch 15:53
Amanpour and Company
Silicon Valley Trump Supporters "Deluding Themselves," Says Michael Moritz
Michael Moritz explains why he thinks Trump supporters in Silicon Valley are making a big mistake.
Clip: S2024 E7037 | 15:53
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
“A Trump Foil:” Inside Kamala Harris’ Political Evolution
Liz Goodwin joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7036 | 17:49
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 19, 2024
Rep. Dean Phillips; Jaha Dukureh; Liz Goodwin
Episode: S2024 E7036 | 55:47
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
CEO of Google DeepMind: We Must Approach AI with “Cautious Optimism”
Co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis discusses the future of AI.
Clip: S2024 E7035 | 17:34
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 16, 2024
Gina McCarthy; Caitlin Dickerson; Lynsey Addario; Demis Hassabis
Episode: S2024 E7035 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 15, 2024
Rahm Emanuel; Anna Ardin; Nate Silver
Episode: S2024 E7034 | 55:47
Watch 17:24
Amanpour and Company
Harris vs. Trump: Nate Silver’s 2024 Election Forecast
Nate Silver joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7034 | 17:24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 14, 2024
Yuli Novak; Darren Walker; Amanda Carpenter
Episode: S2024 E7033 | 55:47
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
“A Trump Second Term Poses an Authoritarian Threat:” Former Repub. Staffer
Amanda Carpenter discusses threats to election integrity in 2024.
Clip: S2024 E7033 | 18:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 13, 2024
Maria Corina Machado; Jeremy Diamond; Guy Zur; Jonathan Kanter
Episode: S2024 E7032 | 55:46
