Amanpour and Company

August 18, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6035 | 55m 42s

Mexico’s former foreign minister Jorge Castañeda discusses violent crime in Ecuador and the wider picture in Latin America. After winning five Grammys at last year’s awards, Jon Batiste is back with a new record, "World Music Radio." Lubaina Himid's latest exhibition, “What Does Love Sound Like?”, is on display at Glyndebourne. Christiane sat down with the influential artist back in 2021.

Aired: 08/17/23
