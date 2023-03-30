© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April 4, 2023
Amanpour and Company

April 4, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5198 | 55m 37s

Christiane speaks with two of the U.N.’s most senior officials who have just returned from Afghanistan. In “Far from the Tree,” author Andrew Solomon shares stories of families raising children who challenge society’s definition of “normal.” Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr. is the last surviving eyewitness of Emmett Till’s abduction, and details his memories in a new book, “A Few Days Full of Trouble.”

Aired: 04/03/23
April 4, 2023
Extras
March 30, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 30, 2023
Avinash Persaud; Matthew Desmond; Gilbert and George
Episode: S2023 E5195 | 55:38
Matthew Desmond on America’s Poverty Crisis
Watch 17:04
Amanpour and Company
Matthew Desmond on America’s Poverty Crisis
Matthew Desmond joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5195 | 17:04
Rep. Maxwell Frost: Florida Govt. Abusing Its Powers
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
Rep. Maxwell Frost: Florida Govt. Abusing Its Powers
Rep. Maxwell Frost joins the program.
Clip: S2023 E5194 | 18:24
March 29, 2023
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2023
Chris Van Hollen; Emine Dzhaparova; Rep. Maxwell Frost
Episode: S2023 E5194 | 55:04
Fmr US Amb to Israel: Judicial Reform Compromise “Difficult"
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
Fmr US Amb to Israel: Judicial Reform Compromise “Difficult"
Martin Indyk joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5193 | 18:14
March 28, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2023
Dr. Joseph Sakran; Martin Indyk; Boris Becker and Alex Gibney
Episode: S2023 E5193 | 55:37
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Author Michael Specter discusses his book "Higher Animals."
Clip: S2023 E5192 | 18:01
March 27, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2023
Hadas Gold; Tzipi Livni; Sophie Pedder; Peter Westmacott; Michael Specter
Episode: S2023 E5192 | 55:22
Financial Expert on the Collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Financial Expert on the Collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse
William D. Cohan joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5191 | 17:57
March 24, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2023
Alex Stamos; Mike Chinoy; William D. Cohan
Episode: S2023 E5191 | 55:38
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
April 3, 2023
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2023
Alexandra Pelosi; Brian Greene; Elizabeth Williamson
Episode: S2023 E5197 | 55:27
March 30, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 30, 2023
Avinash Persaud; Matthew Desmond; Gilbert and George
Episode: S2023 E5195 | 55:38
March 29, 2023
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2023
Chris Van Hollen; Emine Dzhaparova; Rep. Maxwell Frost
Episode: S2023 E5194 | 55:04
March 28, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2023
Dr. Joseph Sakran; Martin Indyk; Boris Becker and Alex Gibney
Episode: S2023 E5193 | 55:37
March 27, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2023
Hadas Gold; Tzipi Livni; Sophie Pedder; Peter Westmacott; Michael Specter
Episode: S2023 E5192 | 55:22
March 24, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2023
Alex Stamos; Mike Chinoy; William D. Cohan
Episode: S2023 E5191 | 55:38
March 23, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2023
Daniel Ellsberg; Yusuf/Cat Stevens; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2023 E5190 | 55:37
March 22, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2023
Oleksandra Matviichuk; Imara Jones; “Behayshta”; Orzala Nemat; Rina Amiri
Episode: S2023 E5189 | 55:22
March 21, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2023
Karim Khan; Neda Sharghi; Sarah McCammon; John Kirby
Episode: S2023 E5188 | 55:22
March 20, 2023
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2023
Vladimir Milov and Michael Beckley; Ghaith Abdul-Ahad; Melvyn Leffler
Episode: S2023 E5187 | 55:25