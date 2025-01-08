© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 7: All God's Creatures

Season 5 Episode 7 | 59m 41s

Skeldale House prepares for Christmas - and Jimmy’s first birthday – without the usual festive treats available. Mrs. Hall has figured out how to deliver the perfect holiday, but a worrying news bulletin throws her into turmoil.

Aired: 02/22/25 | Expires: 03/09/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Preview
Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds.
Preview: S5 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:26
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Scene
James gets a crash course from Helen on taking care of Jimmy before bringing him along to work.
Clip: S5 E2 | 1:26
Watch 2:39
All Creatures Great and Small
On the Home Front
Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley, and more discuss the impact the war has on the Darrowby community.
Clip: S5 | 2:39
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Official Preview
Welcome home! An all-new season is coming your way on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Stream Seasons 1-4
Get ready for an all-new season by streaming full episodes from Seasons 1-4!
Clip: S5 | 0:30
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: S5 | 0:59
Watch 2:53
All Creatures Great and Small
Pop Quiz with a Pint
Nicholas Ralph puts costar Callum Woodhouse to the ultimate test!
Clip: S5 | 2:53
Watch 2:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Preview
Toast to an all-new season, premiering on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: S5 | 2:00
Watch 1:59
All Creatures Great and Small
5 Things to Love About Season 5
From new additions to exciting reunions and more, the cast shares 5 reasons you'll love Season 5!
Clip: S5 | 1:59
Watch 2:53
All Creatures Great and Small
Where We Left Off & What's Ahead in Season 5
The cast share what's ahead in Season 5!
Clip: S5 | 2:53
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: S5 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Uninvited Guests
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3: Homecoming
Jimmy’s Christening day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 50:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2: Holding the Baby
Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds.
Episode: S5 E2 | 50:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1: To All Our Boys
A medical scare keeps James’ feet firmly on the ground.
Episode: S5 E1 | 53:05
Watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.
Episode: S4 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
Episode: S4 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3
Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:05