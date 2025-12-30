Episode 3: Captain Farnon?

Extras
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
The cast discusses the time jump between Seasons 5 and 6.
Reflect on some of the best Siegfried and Mrs. Hall moments in the series so far.
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
Return to the Yorkshire Dales for Season 6 on Sundays, January 11- February 22, 2026 at 9/8c.
The cast weigh in on who should don the green and white to play the next Father Christmas.
Take a look back through the years at some of the best Christmas moments in the series.
Check out a recap of Season 5 before you watch Season 6, Sundays at 9/8c through February 22, 2026.
The cast share what's ahead in Season 6.
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.