All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 3: Captain Farnon?

Season 6 Episode 3 | 53m 35s

When "Captain Farnon" is requested at the new and prestigious Beauvoir stables, everyone is confused by the arrival of both Tristan and Siegfried to tend to the horse, Philbrick.

Aired: 01/24/26 | Expires: 02/08/26
Watch 58:58
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: Comfort and Joy
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
Episode: S6 E7 | 58:58
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Our Hearts Are Full
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
Episode: S6 E6 | 53:35
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Fixes
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:35
Watch 52:23
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Jenny Wren
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Episode: S6 E4 | 52:23
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2: Old Dog, New Tricks
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Episode: S6 E2 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1: Gathering the Flock
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Episode: S6 E1 | 53:34
Watch 59:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: All God's Creatures
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
Episode: S5 E7 | 59:41
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: S5 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Uninvited Guests
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05