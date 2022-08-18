© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 5

Season 2 Episode 5 | 53m 05s

James has to settle old scores both on and off the playing field when a familiar face returns to Darrowby, while Tristan and Siegfried must acknowledge their differences.

Aired: 02/05/22 | Expires: 01/01/23
Episode 5
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
Watch 0:31
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 3 Preview
Dreams do come true! Season 3 premieres Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 9/8c.
Preview: S3 | 0:31
Season 3 Trailer
Watch 0:57
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 3 Trailer
Grab your wellies and get ready! Season 3 premieres Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 9/8c.
Preview: S3 | 0:57
Season 3 Teaser
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 3 Teaser
Get ready to return to the Yorkshire Dales! Season 3 premieres Sunday, Jan. 8 at 9/8c.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
What's Ahead in Season 3
Watch 2:00
All Creatures Great and Small
What's Ahead in Season 3
Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Anna Madeley, and more tease what's ahead in Season 3.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Preview
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Preview
James and Helen question their future together, while things look grave for one animal.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Looking Ahead to Season 3
Watch 2:47
All Creatures Great and Small
Looking Ahead to Season 3
The cast and crew discuss their hopes for the beloved Darrowby characters next season.
Clip: S2 E7 | 2:47
Scene
Watch 1:15
All Creatures Great and Small
Scene
Mrs. Pumphrey calls Skeldale for help, while Mrs. Hall shares some wisdom with James.
Clip: S2 E7 | 1:15
A Slow-Burning Romance
Watch 2:00
All Creatures Great and Small
A Slow-Burning Romance
Relive James and Helen's sweet journey from friendship to romance.
Clip: S2 E7 | 2:00
Episode 7
Watch 55:50
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
James and Helen question their future together as Christmas approaches.
Episode: S2 E7 | 55:50
Preview
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Preview
James must solve multiple emergencies. Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs. Hall also face hurdles.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Episode 7
Watch 55:50
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
James and Helen question their future together as Christmas approaches.
Episode: S2 E7 | 55:50
Episode 6
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
James must solve multiple emergencies. Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs. Hall also face hurdles.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:05
Episode 4
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
Tristan works out how to make clients happy. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Episode 3
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3
James and Helen have their first quarrel. Mrs. Pumphrey’s dog gets Tristan in trouble.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Episode 2
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2
James invites Helen to the gala spring dance. Siegfried also tries his luck with romance.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05
Episode 1
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1
James and Helen test the waters of their relationship as James ponders a new job prospect.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:05
Episode 7
Watch 1:02:17
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
Siegfried hosts a Christmas eve party, with an even bigger event to follow the next day.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:02:17
Episode 6
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
Tristan coaxes James to try a risky procedure, and James gets a shock from Helen.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:05
Episode 5
Watch 53:06
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
James volunteers to be the official vet at the Darrowby Show.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:06
Episode 4
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
James deals with Helen’s champion bull, and Siegfried makes a decision about Tristan.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:05