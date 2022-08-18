Extras
Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Anna Madeley, and more tease what's ahead in Season 3.
James and Helen question their future together, while things look grave for one animal.
The cast and crew discuss their hopes for the beloved Darrowby characters next season.
Mrs. Pumphrey calls Skeldale for help, while Mrs. Hall shares some wisdom with James.
Relive James and Helen's sweet journey from friendship to romance.
James must solve multiple emergencies. Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs. Hall also face hurdles.
James and Helen question their future together as Christmas approaches.
James has old scores to settle. Tristan and Siegfried must acknowledge their differences.
Tristan works out how to make clients happy. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart.
James and Helen have their first quarrel. Mrs. Pumphrey’s dog gets Tristan in trouble.
James invites Helen to the gala spring dance. Siegfried also tries his luck with romance.
Siegfried hosts a Christmas eve party, with an even bigger event to follow the next day.
Tristan coaxes James to try a risky procedure, and James gets a shock from Helen.
James volunteers to be the official vet at the Darrowby Show.
James deals with Helen’s champion bull, and Siegfried makes a decision about Tristan.