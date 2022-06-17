© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

Teacher Gun Training Reduced, Transgender Athlete Ban Update, Ohio's Inflation Troubles Discussed

By Karen Kasler
Published June 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT
The governor signs a bill into law that drastically cuts the amount of training required for teachers to carry guns in schools.
The top leader of the Ohio Senate announces a major change in the Republican effort to ban transgender athletes in women sports. Matt Huffman offers details.
And economic experts discuss the inflation dilemma, surging gas prices, and Ohio’s energy future.

Andy Chow anchors this week and moderates a long-form discussion.

Rea Hederman is the Vice President of Policy for the Buckeye Institute.

Guillermo Bervejillo is a State Policy Fellow for Policy Matters Ohio.

