Ohio leaders, experts react to latest deaths by federal officers in Minneapolis

Ohio leaders and experts react to the latest deaths by federal officers in Minneapolis

Videos of the deaths of two American citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal immigration officers in Minneapolis this month have caused outrage in communities across the country.

The deaths occurred amid protests over President Donald Trump's deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, in Democratic-controlled cities. Critics have pointed out contradictions in the Trump administration's justification of the killing - painting the victims as safety threats, versus the bystander footage.

Some lawmakers across the country, including a growing number of Republicans, such as Ohio U.S. Senator Jon Husted and Bay Village Congressman Max Miller have called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Democrats have called for the impeachment and removal of Kristi Noem, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary.

And citizens across the country, including a coalition of Cleveland religious leaders, students and activists have announced plans to join a general strike Jan. 30 that calls for the abolition of ICE.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we're going to discuss the latest events in Minneapolis, and how communities in Ohio are responding. We'll also learn what rights people have when encountering ICE with an immigration lawyer.

Guests:

- Ayla Blumenthal, Immigration attorney, Margaret W. Wong & Associates

- Jeff Wensing, President, Ohio Education Association

- U.S. Rep. Max Miller, 7th District of Ohio

"The Menu" looks at the best new dining options in 2026

Later in the hour, we'll get another installment of "The Menu", our food series that's produced in partnership with the folks at Cleveland Magazine.

The menu debuted in 2025 - and we heard from chefs and small business owners, celebrated regional restaurants, and looked at the biggest food trends in Northeast Ohio.

In this episode, we'll hear about the best eats for 2026.

Guest:

- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine

"Shuffle" music podcast

Finally this hour, Frida Mann always wanted to pursue music, but that was at odds with her Orthodox Jewish lifestyle.

Eventually, she could no longer fight that urge to sing, and she is now on a journey toward independence and self-expression. On this week's Shuffle, Ideastream Public Media's Amanda Rabinowitz talks with Mann about how music helped her navigate that path.

Guests:

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host, Ideastream Public Media

- Frida Mann, Musician