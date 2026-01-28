Mental health providers aim to reach millennial men who are resistant to therapy

Mental health providers aim to reach more men

If you are a millennial, you likely remember dial-up internet, flip phones and being told that education was the key to stability. But for many born between 1981 and 1996, adulthood arrived with the Great Recession, student loan debt and a job market filled with uncertainty.

Those factors may help explain why this generation reports higher levels of anxiety, depression and burnout than previous generations.

Not everyone who experiences mental health challenges is willing to seek help, especially men. Some mental health professionals hope to reach reluctant men, particularly millennial men, where they are.

Wednesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” local experts will explore the mental health challenges facing this group and what meaningful change could look like.

Guests:

- Jake Ross, Licensed Independent Social Worker & Owner, The Ross Wellness Group

- Walter Patton, Executive Director, Ghetto Therapy

- Neel Parekh, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor, Urology, Cleveland Clinic

- Jessica Vazquez, Prevention & Wellness Manager, School Health Program, MetroHealth

"Missing Sam" by Thrity Umrigar

Later in the hour, we're joined by Northeast Ohioan and best-selling author Thrity Umrigar. Her latest novel centers on a woman named Sam from Cleveland Heights who goes missing during an early morning run. Her wife, Ali, is shaken by the disappearance and suspected by some in the community.

Ideastream Public Media’s Carrie Wise spoke with Umrigar about “Missing Sam,” which explores how prejudice can spread in the wake of a tragedy.

Guests:

- Thrity Umrigar, Author, "Missing Sam"

- Carrie Wise, Deputy Editor of Arts & Culture, Ideastream Public Media