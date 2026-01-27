Planned RTA project in Ohio City gets pushback from business owners

GCRTA proposed project on West 25th Street in Ohio City gets pushback from public parking advocates

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority says it wants to make commuting easier for people who use the bus line on West 25th Street in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood with a plan that would require getting rid of certain parking spots along the way.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll hear why some business owners are rejecting this plan, along with why a group of residents support the project. We'll also learn why GCRTA says any changes to this plan could derail other improvements in the city.

Guests:

- Sam McNulty, Owner, Market Garden Brewery

- Emily Harper, Member, Clevelanders for Public Transit

- Zaria Johnson, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Food trends to watch for in 2026: "The Menu" with Cleveland Magazine

Tuesday's episode of the "Sound of Ideas" also brings us the first installment of "The Menu" for 2026. We'll hear what our partners at Cleveland Magazine are excited about digging into in the Northeast Ohio food scene over the next year, including three restaurant openings scheduled for late January and early February.

Guests:

- Dillon Stewart, Managing Editor, Cleveland Magazine

Highlights from 2026 CES

Earlier this month, CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, dazzled conference attendees with the latest technology available to buy. We'll end Tuesday's edition of the "Sound of Ideas" with a recap of what caught one tech experts eye, from artificial intelligence pets and combined pillow companions to wearable tech that you put on one leg at a time.

Guests:

- Jared Bendis, Creative New Media Officer, Case Western Reserve University