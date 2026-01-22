Experts respond after controversial City Club forum with Center for Christian Virtue

Reaction to City Club forum with Center for Christian Virtue

The Center for Christian Virtue began as an anti-pornography group more than 40 years, but has since become what the Cincinnati Enquirer recently called a "policy powerhouse" in the state, influencing hundreds of bills, from expanding Ohio's EdChoice voucher system to banning transgender students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

The Center's President Aaron Baer spoke at The City Club of Cleveland Friday, amid protestors on the street, and following an open letter from members of the LGBTQ community and nonprofit leaders who pointed out the group's designation as an anti-LGBTQ hate group in 2023 by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop said the group's major influence in shaping state laws is why he invited Baer to speak.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to spend time talking about this organization and its impact in the state, and discuss the reaction to Baer's invitation and speech.

Guests:

- Jessie Balmert, State Government Reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

- Greg Lawson, Senior Research Fellow, The Buckeye Institute

- Maria Bruno, Executive Director, Ohioans Against Extremism

- Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Political Science, formerly at Baldwin Wallace University

"The Menu" looks at what to eat in 2026

Later in the hour, it's time for another installment of "The Menu", our food series that's produced in conjunction with the folks at Cleveland Magazine.

2025 saw the debut of this series, and we heard from chefs and small business owners, celebrated some regional restaurants, and looked at the biggest food trends in Northeast Ohio.

Now we'll look ahead to what's new to eat in 2026.

Guest:

- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine