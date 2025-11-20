How to avoid 'phubbing,' or phone snubbing, your loved ones during the holidays

"Phubbing" and the adverse effects of excessive media consumption

The holidays are upon us, bringing a time for more gatherings, more shared meals, and more chances to be present with the people we love.

But in a world wired to our phones, how do we make sure that being together really means being together? Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we're diving into how children can stay safe on the internet, how adults can navigate their own social media use and how devices, while powerful tools for connection, can also drive a wedge between us.

On one hand, smartphones help us stay in touch, share memories and learn. On the other hand, they carry risks. A recent study funded by the National Institutes of Health found that among preteens ages 11 to 12, having a phone in the bedroom was linked to shorter sleep duration and greater sleep disturbances.

During the hour, we'll also talk about healthy digital habits and fostering spaces that feel friendly to both devices and intimate connection.

And, we'll get into "phubbing," or phone snubbing. It's the act of ignoring those around us in favor of our screens. It's a real phenomenon, and its effects can be more than just annoying.

- Maureen Kyle, Host, "Parenting Playbook," Fox 8 & Communications Consultant

- Shane Tilton, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Writing and Multimedia Studies, Ohio Northern University

- Francesca Varga, Senior Prevention Coordinator, Community Prevention Services, Prevention Action Alliance

"Shuffle" Music Podcast

Later in the hour, we'll bring you a new installment of our music podcast, "Shuffle." This week, Ideastream's Amanda Rabinowitz sits down with Lakewood singer-songwriter Bethany Joy.

- Amanada Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

- Bethany Joy, Singer-songwriter