Explaining Cleveland Municipal Income Tax audit notices | Law of the Land

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we explain the Cleveland Municipal Income Tax filing requirements that resulted in surprise audits for many longtime workers and residents, in our "Law of the Land" legal series, looking at how the law affects our everyday lives.

Cleveland Municipal Income Tax audits surprise longtime workers and residents

Over the last several months, workers and residents in Cleveland received tax audit notices in the mail warning of potentially large fines from the Central Collection Agency, which is part of the City of Cleveland's Division of Taxation.

The notices informed individuals they needed to submit income tax returns and other forms that many recipients had never heard of, telling them they may have earned income which is subject to Cleveland's Municipal Income Tax.

We'll clear up the confusion on exactly what's required when it comes to paying and filing the city of Cleveland's employment and residence taxes, in "Law of the Land" on the "Sound of Ideas."

Guest:

-Mary Sasmaz, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Accountancy at Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management