Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

Explaining Cleveland Municipal Income Tax audit notices | Law of the Land

By Stephanie Haney,
Drew Maziasz
Published November 17, 2025 at 11:10 AM EST
Over the last several months, workers and residents in Cleveland have received tax audit notices in the mail warning of potentially large fines from the Central Collection Agency, part of the City of Cleveland's Division of Taxation.
Over the last several months, workers and residents in Cleveland have received tax audit notices in the mail warning of potentially large fines from the Central Collection Agency, part of the City of Cleveland's Division of Taxation.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we explain the Cleveland Municipal Income Tax filing requirements that resulted in surprise audits for many longtime workers and residents, in our "Law of the Land" legal series, looking at how the law affects our everyday lives.

Cleveland Municipal Income Tax audits surprise longtime workers and residents

The notices informed individuals they needed to submit income tax returns and other forms that many recipients had never heard of, telling them they may have earned income which is subject to Cleveland's Municipal Income Tax.

The notices informed individuals they needed to submit income tax returns and other forms that many recipients had never heard of, telling them they may have earned income which is subject to Cleveland's Municipal Income Tax.

We'll clear up the confusion on exactly what's required when it comes to paying and filing the city of Cleveland's employment and residence taxes, in "Law of the Land" on the "Sound of Ideas."

Guest:
-Mary Sasmaz, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Accountancy at Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management

Stephanie Haney
Stephanie Haney is the host and a producer of the "Sound of Ideas" for Ideastream Public Media. She's an award-winning journalist and podcast host who is licensed to practice law in both Ohio and California.
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
