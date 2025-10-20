Historians explore Northeast Ohio's haunted destinations, film enthusiasts discuss horror movies

It's October, the temperature is getting colder, and with Halloween around the corner, spooky season is upon us.

Northeast Ohio is full of locations with haunted lore such as Lake View Cemetery, Erie Street Cemetery, and the Franklin Castle— places where stories of restless spirits and unexplained phenomena have persisted for decades.

There are also infamous criminals who have left a lasting imprint on the city's cultural identity.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll explore some of these haunted sites and characters in our region's past with local historians.

Later in the hour, we'll continue to dissect Cleveland's fascination with the supernatural with a discussion about horror movies and the local film scene.

Another way to embrace the Halloween season is with a good scare. The region boasts ties to horror royalty: Wes Craven, director of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Scream," was born right here in Cleveland. And Lakewood native Teri Garr starred in the horror comedy, "Young Frankenstein."

Ohio has attracted major film productions as well — from the Cannes award-winning "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" to the haunting film starring Timothée Chalamet, "Bones and All."

And, the Oscar-nominated Shawshank Redemption was filmed at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield just over 20 years ago.

To close the show, a conversation between author Tiffany Graham Charkosky and Ideastream's Deputy Editor of Arts and Culture Carrie Wise.

As an adult, Charkosky learned her family history includes a genetic mutation. Faced with the decision whether or not to undergo genetic testing, she chose to find out if she carried the gene.

In a new memoir, "Living Proof: How Love Defied Genetic Legacy," the Lakewood resident charts this difficult journey and reflects upon the loss of her mother to cancer when she was just 11 years old.

Guests:

- John Skrtic, Chief of Special Projects and Collections, Cleveland Public Library

- William Krejci, Author and Investigative Historian

- Jenn Kidd, Executive Director, The Nightlight Cinema

- Mike Wendt, Production Coordinator, Greater Cleveland Film Commission

- Carrie Wise, Deputy Editor of Arts & Culture, Ideastream Public Media

- Tiffany Graham Charkosky, Author, "Living Proof: How Love Defied Genetic Legacy"