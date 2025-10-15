Cuyahoga County judges discuss rise in domestic violence deaths

More than 150 people died in domestic violence-related incidents last year and over 80% of those cases involved a gun. Among the victims were pregnant women, elderly adults and children, that's according to a recent report from the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

Domestic violence is often misunderstood. It doesn't always involve physical violence, and it doesn't only happen between married couples. It can occur between people who are dating, separated, living together, or even just starting a relationship. The impact can be lasting and far-reaching, often affecting extended families, workplaces and entire communities.

We’ll start Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” discussing the scope of the issue— and what's being done to address it with Judge Tonya Jones and Administrative Judge Diane Palos from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division.

We'll talk about what they're seeing in the courtroom, the challenges that victims face when seeking help, and what warning signs friends and family should be aware of. We'll also dig into the support services available in our region.

Later in the hour, a conversation about Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

When it opened in 1995, it instantly became one of Cleveland's most important landmarks, designed by internationally renowned architect I.M. Pei.

But the iconic lakefront landmark, which attracts an estimated half a million visitors a year, has outgrown its current footprint. That's why the Rock Hall has embarked on a 50,000 sq. foot addition.

The expansion will add space for education, exhibits and new offices, plus a new multi-purpose event space that will seat 800 for concerts or 1,000 standing.

Ideastream Public Media's Steven Litt toured the construction site with Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris to talk about the expansion, and what the future holds.

Guests:

- Tonya Jones, Judge, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division

- Diane Palos, Administrative Judge, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division

- Greg Harris, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

- Steven Litt, Independent Journalist