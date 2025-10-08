Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District says proposal would fix combined-sewer overflow at Edgewater

Over the summer, Edgewater Beach had to be closed to swimmers three times due to a discharge of untreated water and sewage into the lake after heavy rains.

The release at the Edgewater outfall—a huge pipe at the back of the beach—happens when storm runoff and rain overwhelm the system.

Cleveland’s system is a combined one where stormwater and sewage are held in the same pipes before being treated.

When runoff from torrential storms adds to the mix, the outfalls provide a release point to prevent the system from backing up and flooding houses and businesses.

Now, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has developed a plan to eventually eliminate the outfall onto Edgewater Beach.

It involves the construction of a new tunnel called the Edgewater Beach Surge Tunnel to divert away excess runoff and combined sewage.

We will begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” with a discussion about the project with the CEOs of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and the Cleveland Metroparks.

Later, we’ll talk about how pet waste, especially that left on the ground, can impact runoff and impact our groundwater and waterways.

Guests:

-Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells, Chief Executive Officer, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

-Brian Zimmerman, Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Metroparks

-Anna Rencz, Owner, Brindle Scoopers

-Mary Crego, Registered Veterinary Technician, West Park Animal Hospital