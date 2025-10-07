Experts address online misinformation over seed oils, raw milk and other nutrition claims

In the age of Instagram reels, TikTok lives and viral wellness trends, information about health and nutrition is more accessible than ever before, but it's also more distorted.

From fad diets promising rapid weight loss to conspiracy theories about seed oils and sugar substitutes, today's conversations about health are often shaped by algorithms rather than trusted science.

Fueled in part by unrealistic beauty standards, diet culture, and a multi-billion-dollar supplement industry offering paid product placement, social media users with massive platforms can and often do spread misinformation fast, leading to dangerous health outcomes.

At the same time, public trust in established science and health agencies is faltering.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll learn how to determine when nutrition advice might be more harmful than helpful and set the record straight on some common misconceptions about what we ingest.

Later, a conversation about Ohio's school transportation challenges.

A week ago, Mentor Public Schools announced at 6:15 a.m. that it would be closing all schools for the day due to a bus driver shortage.

The state's requirement for public schools to transport voucher students to private and charter schools has complicated matters.

But this situation is not unique to Mentor schools. Public schools across the state have been dealing with driver shortages for years since the pandemic. We'll discuss the state of school transportation in Ohio with our Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Karen Kasler.

Guests:

- Michelle Boltz, Assistant Professor & Director of Dietetic, The University of Akron

- Caroline Hopkins Legaspi, Health Reporter, The New York Times

- Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau