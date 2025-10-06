Documentary looks at life in small Ohio village

In 2016, the mass murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County caught national attention. It also got the attention of Northeast Ohio documentarian Laura Paglin, who made her way to the village of Piketon in 2017 to try to capture the story of what happened in those killings.

She spent two years getting to know the members of that community. While the murder has since been solved, Paglin uncovered the bigger picture of the challenges facing what she calls a forgotten corner of Ohio.

Now, she's premiering the end result of the exploration, her new film, “This is Pike County,” at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival on Wednesday, October 8 at 5:45 PM. The showing will be followed by a Q&A with documentarian Laura Paglin and producer Thomas Lennon.