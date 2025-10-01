Southeast Side Stories preserves Union-Miles, Lee-Harvard and Mt. Pleasant neighborhoods' history

History is all around, no matter where you look. While buildings may come and go, the human story in a neighborhood is always moving forward, even as it anchors ties to the past.

Last fall, the NuPoint Community Development Corporation (formerly the Union-Miles Development Corporation) launched a neighborhood history project called Southeast Side Stories.

The idea is to document the stories of the Union-Miles, Mt. Pleasant and Lee-Harvard neighborhoods and those in between as well. Using a mix of first-person interviews and multimedia, including vintage photographs and film, the project chronicles the deep roots families have built in the area across generations.

Wednesday on "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk about the Southeast Side Stories project with one of the people who helped launch it as well as two others who participated in preserving for future generations their memories of the southeast side neighborhoods and the changes they've seen over the course of their lives.

Also on the show, we begin with an interview with the president of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar. She addressed the United Nations General Assembly last week in New York and then traveled to Cleveland. The city is home to the largest population of Slovenians outside of their country.

We end the program with an episode of our music podcast “Shuffle.” This week, the focus is on musician Brent Kirby.

Guests:

- Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor of News, Ideastream Public Media

- Nataša Pirc Musar, President of Slovenia

- Ava Carubia, Community Engagement Coordinator, NuPoint CDC

- Trey Williams, Owner, Founder, Hood Honey 216

- Bernita Polk Thomas, Grew up in Mt. Pleasant

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host, Shuffle

- Brent Kirby, Artist