Northeast Ohio experts say snoring and fatigue may signal sleep apnea. GLP-1s could help

Ever find yourself waking up feeling just as tired as when you went to bed? Maybe your partner says you snore loudly, or even stop breathing for a few seconds in the middle of the night. These aren't just quirks of a restless sleeper. They could be signs of a condition called sleep apnea.

It's estimated that more than 30 million adults in the U.S. suffer from sleep apnea, and many of them are undiagnosed. Left untreated, sleep apnea can raise your risk for heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke.

So how is sleep apnea diagnosed? What are the treatment options, and how have they advanced in recent years?

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll explore the evolving landscape of care, from CPAP machines to new technologies like nerve stimulation implants. We'll also discuss how GLP-1 drugs, known for their role in weight loss and diabetes management, are newly being prescribed for treating sleep apnea.

Later, we'll hear a conversation between "Sound of Ideas" Associate Producer Aya Cathey and an author whose new book highlights the role Black women leaders played in the history of human rights.

In the late 1990s, after her son was killed by police in New York City, Kadiatou Diallo turned her grief into activism— speaking before the United Nations, advocating for justice and becoming a global voice against police brutality.

Her story is one of many in a new book that reframes how we think about human rights and who we center in those conversations.

Historian Keisha N. Blain is the author of Without Fear: Black Women and the Making of Human Rights. In this sweeping new book, she traces more than 200 years of Black leadership and uncovers how women like Madame C.J. Walker and Lena Horne shaped national and international movements for justice.

Guests:

- Brian Chen, M.D., Sleep Medicine, Cleveland Clinic

- Ketan Deoras, M.D., Sleep Medicine, Summa Health

- Aya Cathey, Associate Producer, Ideastream Public Media,

- Keisha N. Blain, Author, "Without Fear: Black Women and the Making of Human Rights"