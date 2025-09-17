Canton For All People is working to turn empty lots and rundown buildings into homes

Affordable housing is an issue in Ohio and nationwide. As property values and home prices rise, families and first-time buyers are being priced out of home ownership.

Rental prices are also rising. According to a recent report from the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, the gap between what renters make and what they need to make to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment is widening.

The subject of housing is the focus of our new "Sound of Us" community storytelling project. Our Engaged Journalism team worked with the organization Canton For All People to connect with people in Canton who are finding their way into housing where previously they may have faced hurdles.

Canton For All People, started its work in 2021 with a goal of improving the rental and home ownership landscape for the city's lower- and middle-income families. The group is getting both regional and national attention for its work.

We will begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” with a conversation with the executive director of Canton For All People about its work on many fronts to get individuals and families in Canton into safe housing and highlight the latest "Sound of Us" series built around the organization's work.

Later, we will talk about the fall migration of birds that is underway as hundreds of species head south for the winter. The annual natural spectacle is the focus of the Headlands Birding Festival at the Mentor Headlands Beach State Park.

Naturalist, artist and writer Julie Zickefoose will discuss her writing and art that has focused on nature. She will be a keynote speaker at the festival.

We will end the hour in conversation with author Claudia Rowe. She sat down with Ideastream’s Anna Huntsman to talk about her new book, “Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care.” The author will be in town for an event on Sept. 17 at Loganberry Books.

Guests:

-Don Ackerman, Executive Director, Canton For All People

-Richard Cunningham, Producer-Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

-Julie Zickefoose Writer, Artist, Naturalist

-Anna Huntsman, Reporter/Producer, Ideastream Public Media

-Claudia Rowe, Author, "Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care"

