Museums and American history are new targets for President Trump

From the renaming of Denali in Alaska to Mount McKinley, to reviving a program for 'patriotic education, over the past several months, President Donald Trump has issued numerous executive orders and public statements that seek to rework how America tells the story of itself.

The Smithsonian Institution has now become a new focus for the administration.

In a social media post, the president stated that the Smithsonian was "out of control" and where "everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was."

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk with some area history experts about how their field has become a new target of the Trump administration.

How should museums display controversial works and educate the public about difficult times in American history? And will the rhetoric out of The White House have a chilling effect of area museums, especially if funding is threatened?

Later in the hour, another installment of our series "The Menu." This week we look to our gardens and local farmers for what's ready to harvest and the dishes that are hot as we move into fall.

Adam Schwieterman from Local Roots in Wooster shares some thoughts and suggestions regarding what produce he's featuring at his establishment.

Guests:

- Kenneth Ledford, PhD, Associate Professor and Hiram C. Haydn Chair of History, Case Western Reserve University

- Woodrow "Woody" Keown Jr., President & Chief Operating Officer, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

- Charles Peterson, PhD, Professor of Africana Studies, Oberlin College

- Adam Schwieterman, Executive Director, Local Roots Market and Café