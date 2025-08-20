Analysis: How will Sherrod Brown's run for Senate impact the Ohio political landscape?

Sherrod Brown, Ohio's most prominent Democrat made official this week his plan to run for U.S. Senate. He will challenge former Lt. Gov. Jon Husted who was appointed to the seat after JD Vance became vice president.

Brown lost his re-election bid last year in an expensive race against Republican Bernie Moreno.

Some political watchers had anticipated that Brown may actually run for Ohio governor but Brown chose to run for the Senate saying he couldn't sit on the sidelines and do nothing.

How does Brown's entry into the Senate race impact other races in Ohio and what does the political landscape look like for both parties ahead?

We will ask the question to two political experts to begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas.”

Then, there will be a changing of the guard at Cuyahoga County's Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board, known as the ADAMHS board, next month.

CEO Scott Osiecki announced earlier in the year that he will retire from the board in September. Osiecki has spent seven years in the leadership role and more than two decades before that working with the board in a variety of capacities.

During that time, the board has been at the forefront of the opioid crisis as it continues to morph as well as at the forefront of a mental health crisis that deepened due to the isolation and disruption of the pandemic.

We will talk to Osiecki about his career and the work left to do.

Finally, we'll bring you an excerpt from a recent "Brains on Tap" conversation put together by Kent State University's Brain Health Research Institute. The conversation focused on how medical researchers are working to better understand how hormones and the brain are connected, particularly in relation to women's reproductive health.

Guests:

-Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Retired Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University

-Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor, Sabato's Crystal Ball, University of Virginia Center for Politics

-Scott Osiecki, CEO, ADAMHS Board Cuyahoga County

-Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Kathleen Casto, Ph.D., Behavioral Neuroendocrinologist, Assistant Professor, Kent State University

-Aleisha Moore, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Biology, Kent State University

