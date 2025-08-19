Northeast Ohio organizations hope to turn food waste into 'food rescue'

By any metric, food waste is a huge problem nationwide and across the globe.

In the United States, food waste is estimated to be about 30 to 40% of the food supply, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Department of Agriculture.

And the United Nations estimates that food waste is contributing 8% of total global greenhouse gas emissions.

There's also the fact that millions of Americans face hunger challenges on a daily basis.

There are several organizations that are not just targeting food waste - but turning that 'waste' into a 'rescue' by getting it to people in need.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll start by discussing local food rescue efforts.

Later in this hour, we'll share an excerpt of a recent City Club of Cleveland conversation on how Cleveland is hoping to become known as a dual waterfront city.

Cleveland is best known for being right on the coast of Lake Erie, but locals know its downtown is home to two historic bodies of water, including the Cuyahoga River.

A recent City Club of Cleveland conversation, hosted by Ideastream's environmental reporter, Zaria Johnson, explored the idea that the city needs to be considered as a "dual waterfront city," one where the lakefront and riverfront are equally vital to our urban future.

The conversation featured a panel of architects and community leaders, who shared impactful ways to transform connectivity between the two shores and the downtown core.

Finally this hour, we'll share what residents thought of our "Sound of Ideas Community Tour" on the future of Shaker Lakes, held at the Shaker Lakes Nature Center on Monday, Aug. 18. The event had a great turnout, as well as an engaging and lively conversation from our panelists and the audience.

Guests:

- Krystal Franklin, Food Rescue Partnerships Manager, The Hunger Network

- Kim Johnson, Akron Ohio Site Director, Food Rescue US

- Zaria Johnson, Environmental Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Melanie Kortyka, Executive Director, Urban Land Institute Cleveland

- Allison Lukacsy-Love, Managing Director, Major Projects, Greater Cleveland Partnership

- Gregory Soltis, AICP, Senior Designer, RDL Architects