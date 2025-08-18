Northeast Ohio organizations helping teens as youth mental health crisis grows

The mental health crisis among young people in the U.S. continues to grow.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 1 in 5 adolescents aged 12 to 17 experienced a major depressive episode in 2022.

However, only about 40% of those youth received any kind of treatment.

Today, rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors have also spiked, making suicide the second leading cause of death for those ages 10 to 34.

Experts say these numbers reflect a growing national emergency that is being felt in our schools, families, and communities.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we're turning our attention to how the crisis is unfolding here in Northeast Ohio. We'll discuss what is being done locally to support the mental well-being of children and teens.

As the new school year begins, knowing how to spot concerning behaviors and where to turn for help can be life-saving information.

Later in the hour, we'll discuss the growing shortage of mental health professionals.

Right now, Ohio has about half of the psychiatrists it needs. By 2037, it is predicted to have a third of that workforce.

While the mental health workforce dwindles, the demand for services continues to rise, especially among young people and communities of color.

To help meet that need, Northeast Ohio Medical University, or NEOMED, has launched a first-of-its-kind program aimed at building a new tier of mental health providers.

The Certified Mental Health Assistant program is designed to train professionals faster than traditional psychiatry pathways, while still ensuring high-quality care under physician supervision.