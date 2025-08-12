© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

The Grateful Dead's history and impact in Northeast Ohio will not fade away

By Drew Maziasz
Published August 12, 2025 at 1:57 PM EDT
The Grateful Dead on stage at Cleveland Public Hall
unknown
In the early 70s The Grateful Dead played at The Allen Theater, Cleveland Public Hall, and Cleveland Music Hall

The Grateful Dead first performed in Cleveland on October 17, 1970. Over the decades, the band and its members appeared on stage in Northeast Ohio dozens of other times.

The trajectory and evolution of the band also paralleled the evolution of rock music. From their first appearance at The Allen Theater in Playhouse Square, to their multi-night runs at the Richfield Coliseum and sell-out crowds at Blossom Music Center, they grew as the industry of rock music grew.

A ticket stub from the Grateful Dead's 1971 appearance.
A ticket stub from the Grateful Dead's 1971 appearance.

While many of the members of the Grateful Dead have passed away, their music remains as popular as ever. Cover bands can be found across the country, including here in Northeast Ohio. Older Deadheads and younger fans alike stream past concerts online, watch clips on YouTube, wear "Stealie" t-shirts and other Dead ephemera.

Cleveland Magazine published an article recently about the band's legacy and impact here in Northeast Ohio.

The author, Dillon Stewart joined host and fellow Deadhead Drew Maziasz on the "Sound of Ideas" to talk about why the Dead still matter, and why Northeast Ohio played a pivotal role in the history of the band.

The Grateful Dead played venues like the Richfield Coliseum when they came through Northeast Ohio.
The Grateful Dead played venues like the Richfield Coliseum when they came through Northeast Ohio.

Guests:
- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine

