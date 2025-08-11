Northeast Ohio experts discuss advances and inequities in organ donation

At any given time, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant in the U.S.

The donation and transplantation system has made significant advances in recent decades. But it also faces ongoing challenges around who donates, who receives organs and who remains on the waiting list.

National data shows that communities of color are less likely to register as organ donors, yet more likely to need transplants. This is often linked to higher rates of chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and kidney failure.

The decision to become an organ donor is deeply personal and often shaped by a range of factors including medical history, cultural beliefs and public trust in the healthcare system. That decision also has the power to give someone else a second chance at life.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll speak with local organizations who coordinate organ procurement efforts in Northeast Ohio and advocate for donors. We'll look at strategies to address disparities in donor registration and transplantation, and what's being done to build greater trust and awareness in underserved communities.

Later in the hour, summer is winding down, but there's still time to make the most of the warm days. Summit Metro Parks is making sure outdoor lovers have plenty of reasons to get outside.

Last summer, the parks system brought major upgrades to the Valley View Area of Cascade Valley, including a renovated historic barn, new trails and a river access area with restrooms and an open-air shelter.

And this summer, paddlers have something new to explore: a fresh river access point along the Cuyahoga River. The project was led by Summit Metro Parks in partnership with Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which will own and manage the site.

To end the hour, we'll say our final goodbyes to Ideastream Public Media's summer interns.

College students from across the region with diverse career interests and backgrounds spent the last three months honing their crafts and learning from our organization's staff members. They've been on the ground reporting and producing video, radio and digital content both in and out of the newsroom.

Because we had eight interns, we split them up into two panels. Today, we'll hear from the second panel. Thanks again to all the summer interns who worked with us the last few months.