Ohio marks first year of recreational marijuana sales

It’s been one year since Ohio began recreational marijuana sales for adult use. The launch of recreational products came less than a year after voters approved a citizen-initiated statute in 2023, paving the way for both recreational marijuana sales and home cultivation.

The recreational market joined the state’s existing medical marijuana program, which has been in operation since 2019. According to Crain’s Cleveland Business, total legal cannabis sales in the state have reached $2.8 billion as of this month, including more than $600 million in recreational sales over the past year.

The voter-approved statute allows lawmakers to make adjustments to the law. While a number of proposals have been discussed, efforts to pass legislation codifying some of those changes have been tabled until after the summer recess.

So where do recreational marijuana sales stand in Ohio?

To begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss the first year of recreational sales and the potential changes lawmakers in Columbus may still pursue.

Later, we’ll turn to Hiram College in Portage County, which announced last week that it must make steep cuts to close a budget shortfall estimated between $3 and $4 million.

Hiram is the latest institution facing a reckoning that’s affecting higher education nationwide. Declining enrollment and birth rates, rising costs and waning public trust in higher education have led to fewer students pursuing college degrees.

Guests:

- Tom Haren, Partner and Chair of the Cannabis Law Practice at Frantz Ward

- Sarah Donaldson, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public TV/Radio

- Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media -Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, The Sound of Ideas

- Asha Agarwal, Intern, "Sound of Ideas"

- Alicia Hoppes, Intern, Digital Media

- Wen Wong, Intern, Fundraising

- Jonathan Beard, Intern, News