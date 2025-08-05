City officials, community leaders continue efforts to increase lead safe housing in Cleveland

Cleveland has some of the highest rates of childhood lead poisoning among major U.S. cities based on a study from Drexel University.

Last year, nearly 1,500 children were diagnosed with elevated levels of lead in their blood, according to the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

While this number is lower than stats from recent years, city leaders agree that progress is not moving at the rate it needs to.

This past October, Mayor Justin Bibb signed an executive order calling for lead abatement and stricter guidelines for testing homes.

Many regard this call for action as time-sensitive. Elevated levels of lead, if not identified early enough, can lead to severe, long-term consequences for brain development and physical health.

Efforts are ongoing to increase testing and tackle one of the biggest contributors to this crisis— aging infrastructure.

Lead from dust and paint is dangerous, and although many are aware of these hazards, Cleveland still remains behind the curve compared to other Ohio cities.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll hear an update on lead-safety efforts from city officials and community leaders.

Later in the hour, we'll preview the National Association of Black Journalist conference coming to town.

From its inception in December of 1975 in Washington, D.C - the National Association of Black Journalists has grown from 44 founders to more than 4,000 members nationwide.

The organization has worked increase representation of Black people in print and broadcast newsrooms, work to hold those newsrooms accountable, and fight against discrimation and stereoypes.

NABJ comes to Cleveland this week for their annual meeting full of workshops, seminars, and networking opportunities.

Guests:

- David Margolius, MD, Director, Cleveland Department of Public Health

- Erika Jarvis-Jones, Board Member, Cleveland Lead Advocates for Safe Housing

- Ayonna Blue Donald, Executive Committee Member, Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition

- Rebecca Maurer, Cleveland City Council, Ward 12

- Helen Maynard, Vice President of Broadcast, Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists