Cleveland's history as seen through its taverns

Throughout history, taverns have been more than just a place to grab a drink.

From Ancient Greece through the American Revolution, taverns have been places to share ideas, engage in dialogue and discussion, trade goods and much more.

Life-long Clevelander and volunteer archivist Tom Kaschalk recently released "Cleveland's Neighborhood Taverns: A Pub Crawl Through History," which examines the evolution and growth of the city through its local watering holes.

One of the prominent themes of the book is how immigrants formed communities throughout Northeast Ohio, and often at the center of those communities was a bar or restaurant. Irish, German and Slovenian, all settling in distinct parts of Cleveland and using taverns to connect with other immigrants.

The book also looks at some formative moments and issues that shaped Cleveland and how bars made up a part of the story. From the Hough Riots of the late 1960s, to the bombing death of mobster Shondor Birns, a drinking establishment was probably involved.

Guests:

- Tom Kaschalk, Author, "Cleveland's Neighborhood Taverns: A Pub Crawl Through History"