© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

Cleveland's history as seen through its taverns

By Drew Maziasz
Published August 1, 2025 at 2:33 PM EDT
The cover of the "Cleveland's Neighborhood Taverns" book
Tam Kaschalk

Throughout history, taverns have been more than just a place to grab a drink.

From Ancient Greece through the American Revolution, taverns have been places to share ideas, engage in dialogue and discussion, trade goods and much more.

Life-long Clevelander and volunteer archivist Tom Kaschalk recently released "Cleveland's Neighborhood Taverns: A Pub Crawl Through History," which examines the evolution and growth of the city through its local watering holes.

One of the prominent themes of the book is how immigrants formed communities throughout Northeast Ohio, and often at the center of those communities was a bar or restaurant. Irish, German and Slovenian, all settling in distinct parts of Cleveland and using taverns to connect with other immigrants.

The book also looks at some formative moments and issues that shaped Cleveland and how bars made up a part of the story. From the Hough Riots of the late 1960s, to the bombing death of mobster Shondor Birns, a drinking establishment was probably involved.

Guests:
- Tom Kaschalk, Author, "Cleveland's Neighborhood Taverns: A Pub Crawl Through History"

Tags
Sound of Ideas Sound of IdeasBooks! Books! Books!books
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz