Federal cuts to fair housing programs could lead to increase in evictions, advocates warn

Back in February, the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, canceled more then $30 million in federal grants made to fair housing agencies across the country.

The next month, four fair housing agencies, including the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research in Cleveland, filed a class action lawsuit against DOGE and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, hoping to restore this funding that it says helps keep residents in their homes by educating tenants about their rights and landlords about following fair housing laws.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk to local organizations, including the Fair Housing Center, that fear there could be a rise in evictions and a loss of resources in the community as a result of these cuts.

Later in this hour, for years, the Center for Community Solutions has producing fact sheets highlighting demographic, health and social indicators for communities across the state of Ohio.

Their latest fact sheets dig into the economic picture of each of Ohio's congressional districts and the data might surprise you. Many districts, whether they be rural or urban, red or blue, have a lot in common.

Figures like access to internet, food insecurity and median household income are all examined in this recent report. We'll talk to the head of the center to learn more.

And later, it's another installment of "The Menu," our bi weekly series with Cleveland Magazine exploring Northeast Ohio's food scene.

With temperatures topping out in the 90s this week, few things sound better than a nice cold mixed drink. We'll close the show talking cocktails.

Guests:

-Tanesha Seaborn, Director of Education & Outreach, Fair Housing Center for Rights & Research.

-Lauren Onkeles-Klein, Senior Attorney, Legal Aid Society of Cleveland

-Emily Campbell, CEO, The Center For Community Solutions

-Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine

-Stefan Was, Owner, Porco Lounge and Tiki Room