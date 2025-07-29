Ohio sees surging cases of Lyme disease driven by blacklegged tick

Lyme disease is a growing concern in Ohio driven by an increase in reported cases. It is the most common tickborne illness in the state.

The increase is attributed to the deer or blacklegged tick, which carries the disease. The species has expanded its reach in Ohio according to the Ohio Department of Health.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Lyme disease cases in 2022 numbered 557. In 2024, the number of cases was 1,791. Already in 2025, the state has seen 1,043 cases with many more weeks of peak outdoor weather ahead.

Mario J. Grijalva, Ph.D., director of Ohio University’s Infectious and Tropical Disease Institute said in university digital publication that reported Lyme disease cases are likely just a fraction of the cases when it comes to the numbers of people actually impacted by tick bites and Lyme disease.

Not every tick species carries Lyme disease and not every tick bite leads to the illness.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a rash or skin lesion at the site of the tick bite is an early sign. Over days to weeks after the bite, the spot will expand and may resemble a bull’s eye pattern.

Other Lyme disease symptoms to watch for:



Fever.

Headache.

Stiff neck.

Body and joint aches.

Fatigue.

Swollen lymph nodes (swollen glands).

You should see a health care provider if you notice symptoms after you’ve been in an area where ticks could be present.

For more details on how to remove ticks and further information on how to prevent tick bites, be sure to check out the Cleveland Clinic’s information page on Lyme disease.

Listen to the segment discussion in the player above for more details on ticks and other summer insects and how to deal with them including the spotted lantern fly.

Guests:

-Mark Willis, PhD, Biology Professor, Case Western Reserve University

-Rachel Kappler, Ph.D., Forest Health Collaborative Coordinator, Holden Forests & Gardens