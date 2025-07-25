© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

MetroHealth announces layoffs for 125 non-medical workers | Reporters Roundtable

By Mike McIntyre,
Ida Lieszkovszky
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
metrohealth.jpg
MetroHealth System
The MetroHealth System announced yesterday that it is laying off 125 non-medical workers, freezing non-clinical hiring and scrapping an executive bonus program.

After losing $50 million last year and on track to go deeper in the red this year, the MetroHealth System announced yesterday that it's laying off 125 non-medical workers, freezing non-clinical hiring and scrapping an executive bonus program. The county's safety net hospital system now delivers more than $1 million a day in uncompensated care. More changes aimed at what the CEO called "rightsizing our footprint" are coming.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has reversed course, now recommending the draining of Lower Lake in Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights instead of removing and replacing the dam there, which would retain the lake. It's akin to what happened with Horseshoe Lake, where a remove and replace plan became a remove and drain plan. The sewer district said converting the lakebeds to parkland is less costly and said draining lower lake will mitigate an expensive and damaging flood risk. Residents will surely protest.

The Ohio House overrode only one of Gov. Mike DeWine's budget vetoes, though more action is expected on that in the fall. What the house voted to restore this week is a ban on local replacement property tax levies and certain emergency levies. The Senate still has to consider an override.

And the Ohio State Fair in Columbus has kicked off, and soon the funnel cakes and once-marginally-famous musical acts will be coming to your county fairgrounds across Northeast Ohio.

Guests:
-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

Tags
Sound of Ideas Sound of IdeasSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Mike McIntyre
Mike McIntyre is the executive editor of Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Mike McIntyre
Ida Lieszkovszky
Ida Lieszkovszky is a freelance journalist based in Cleveland, Ohio. She covers an array of topics, including politics, education, and the environment. You can find her on Twitter @Ida_in_Cle.
See stories by Ida Lieszkovszky