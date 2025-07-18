Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb signals end of fight to keep Browns downtown | Reporters Roundtable

Is the fight all but over? Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, who has opposed the Browns move to Brook Park and sued the team over it, said this week he is looking for ideas to develop the Downtown lakefront — without the Browns. Demolishing the stadium would double the prime lakefront land to 50 acres. Could the city finally realize a world-class lakefront with that space?

We'll discuss this and many stories from the week on Friday's "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."

Also on tap this hour, lots of people have been inspired to seek money from the state's unclaimed funds account before it's diverted to a Browns Brook Park development and other stadium projects, but they're finding it difficult to get their money.

After school programs are in peril, and could close, due to a federal funding freeze.

Are public records public? Two lawmakers say they shouldn't be if local governments deem the request for them frivolous.

And the Soap Box Derby taps into the best fuel source, gravity, in Akron tomorrow.

Guests:

- Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Zaria Johnson, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV