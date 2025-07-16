Changes to temporary protected status programs will impact Northeast Ohio communities

In his second term, President Donald Trump has pushed the legal limits of deportations, from imposing a travel ban on 19 countries, attempting to restrict birthright citizenship and signing "The One Big Beautiful Bill," which devotes $170 billion to immigration enforcement.

Trump has made it clear that he will continue to use his executive powers to deport migrants and limit immigration. And a major reduction in the use of Temporary Protected Status will dramatically shift our local communities and workforce.

TPS was established in 1990 and has long been viewed as a humanitarian solution for migrants in the U.S. who are unable to return home safely. Many arrived in the country after fleeing war, natural disasters, or political upheaval.

Currently, there are 17 countries that receive TPS through the Department of Homeland Security, but now several programs, serving Venezuelans, Haitians and Afghanis have been targeted for termination, though many are facing legal challenges.

For thousands of families, the clock is ticking. Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss what this means for migrants who are losing their legal status and work visas, some of whom have lived and worked in the country for decades. How will our region feel the impact of the loss of these community members?

Later in hour, a conversation about rule of law.

The American Bar Association has sued the Trump administration to stop the president's efforts to punish law firms for representing clients and causes he doesn't agree with.

The lawsuit claims that President Trump's recent executive orders unfairly restrict law firms and is quote "unprecedented and uniquely dangerous to the rule of law."

William Bay, the president of the ABA, has claimed the administration is attacking the rule of law in other ways - such as challenging protected birthright citizenship, dismantling federal programs like USAID and attempting to criminalize those who support DEI programs.

Last week, Bill Bay came to Cleveland to speak in a session called "In Support of the Rule of Law," with U.S. District Judge Dan Polster.

Afterwards, he joined the "Sound of Ideas" Host Jenny Hamel for a brief conversation about the lawsuit and other threats he sees to the country's justice system.

To end the show, the Ideastream Public Media says goodbye to Jenny Hamel during her last live show.