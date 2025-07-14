A tale of two franchises, how the Haslams and Dan Gilbert differ in their Northeast investments

The redevelopment of Cleveland's lakefront as well as land along the Cuyahoga River has been a top story for years. At the center of that story are the billionaires behind two of Cleveland's sports franchises, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, and Jimmy and Dee Haslam, owners of the Browns. But those owners have different approaches to how to invest in the region.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll hear some analysis from our reporter Steven Litt, who has been looking at plans from Gilbert's company Bedrock to redevelop parcels along the Cuyahoga, as well as the Browns' potential move to Brook Park.

Bedrock has already broken ground on the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center, which the Cavaliers will use, and sits below Tower City Center. More investments in that area are also planned.

Meanwhile, the Haslams have been full steam ahead regarding the construction of a new domed stadium for the Browns in the suburb of Brook Park. Critics say it will pull business away from Downtown Cleveland, but the Haslams push back and say it will act as an overall economic boon to the region.

Later in the program, we'll preview at conference that the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is holding in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 16. It's free and open to the public, aimed at provided resources and education for those affected by the disease.

Finally, our environmental reporter Zaria Johnson shares reporting about a Cleveland-based company that's using mushrooms to create building materials.

Guests:

- Steve Litt, Freelance Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Grace Gallucci, Executive Director and CEO, Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency

- Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President and CEO, Alzheimer's Federation of America

- Zaria Johnson, Environmental Reporter, Ideastream Public Media