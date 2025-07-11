Lawmakers look to override governor’s property tax vetoes in Ohio budget | Reporters Roundtable

Republican lawmakers will be back at work later this month, interrupting their summer recess, to consider overrides on three of Gov. Mike DeWine's budget line-item vetoes, all focused on property taxes.

The governor used his red pen 67 times to strike out items in the massive $60 billion-dollar two-year operating budget. He signed off on the budget at the end of June.

We will begin Friday’s “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable” with a discussion on why lawmakers are taking the unusual step of returning during summer break to address these specific vetoes.

The anticipated summer blockbuster "Superman" has swooped into theaters with some predictions looking at a $200 million global box office haul by the end of the weekend. Directed by James Gunn, the reboot brings Superman back to his hometown. Two Glenville teens, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, created the "man of steel." Superman debuted in Action Comics in 1938.

Cleveland inspired the original Metropolis, and Gunn brought filming here last year. Many landmarks are the focus of key locations and scenes in the movie.

Those hoping to put an anti-discrimination amendment on the ballot will have to collect double the signatures in order get the issue before voters. The amendment would enshrine equal rights protections in the state constitution. But the Ohio Ballot Board on Wednesday split the amendment proposal into two issues.

An appeals court this week delivered a legal win for Ohio's cities and towns looking to regulate tobacco. The Tenth District Court of Appeals ruled that the state does not have the authority to prevent cities from placing restrictions on flavored tobacco sales that go beyond state law.

Two Democratic former lawmakers filed suit this week against a budget funding mechanism that takes money from unclaimed funds and puts it toward a new Browns stadium in Brook Park. The state plans to take ownership of $1-point-7-billion in unclaimed funds and grant $600 million to the Browns. The lawsuit filed by Marc Dann and Jeffery Crossman says the plan is unconstitutional.

School students going back to class next month will likely encounter a ban on cell phones. Lawmakers passed the ban on phones in K-through-12 schools as part of the budget. The ban goes into effect January 1, but most schools will put it into place for the start of academic year.



Guests:

-Abigail Bottar, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Phil Trexler, Editor-in-Chief, The Marshall Project Cleveland

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV