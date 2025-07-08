What books you should be reading in summer 2025

Summer means long days, warm nights, and for many of us, a little more time to slow down and finally start that book we've been meaning to read. But while the season brings relaxation, it also comes with a risk— especially for younger readers.

Educators call it the "Summer Slide"— a seasonal dip in reading and learning that can widen achievement gaps and slow momentum for students once the Fall rolls around. But it's not just kids who need to stay engaged. Reading is one of the few habits that supports cognitive development, language skills and critical thinking across all age groups.

Whether you're engaged in a captivating beachy novel, discovering new authors at your local bookstore, or revisiting classics at public libraries, reading can be a vital and enriching part of the season.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to local bibliophiles about their favorite books of the summer, and how reading continues to shape their lives in meaningful ways.

Guests:

- Karen Long, Former Book Editor, The Plain Dealer

- Kate Schlademan, Owner, The Learned Owl Book Shop

- Manuel Chinchilla, Owner, Hexagon Books

- Kortney Morrow, Program Director, Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

Summer Reading List

From our Ideastream staff:

"The Final Act of Juliette Willoughby" by Ellery Lloyd Abigail Bottar, Reporter/Producer

"The Lost Story" by Meg Shaffer Abigail Bottar, Reporter/Producer

"The God of the Woods" by Liz Moore Mary Defer, Development Support Coordinator

"Shark Heart" by Emily Habeck Joseph Sheppa, Digital Optimization Manager

"When the Moon Hits Your Eye" by John Scalzi Joseph Sheppa, Digital Optimization Manager

"Wild Dark Shore" by Charlotte McConaghy Joseph Sheppa, Digital Optimization Manager

"Yellowface" by R.F. Kuang Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence, Digital Producer

"The Nexus Trilogy" by Ramez Naam Brock Casper, HR Generalist

"Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again" by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson Josh Boose, Associate Producer

From our Listeners:

"Deacon King Kong" by James McBride



by James McBride "The I Ching Workbook" by R. L Wing



by R. L Wing "Erased: What American Patriarchy has Hidden From Us" by Anna Malaika Tubbs



by Anna Malaika Tubbs "The Quiet Librarian" by Allen Eskens



by Allen Eskens "The Barn" by Wright Thompson



by Wright Thompson "More or Less Maddie" by Lisa Genova



by Lisa Genova "Godhunter" by Isobel Lynn



by Isobel Lynn "The Joy of Not Being Married: The Essential Guide for Singles (and Those Who Wish They Were)" by Ernie J. Zelinski



by Ernie J. Zelinski "No Kids: 40 Good Reasons Not to Have Children" by Corrine Maier



by Corrine Maier "Capitalism and Its Critics: A History: From the Industrial Revolution to AI" by John Cassidy



by John Cassidy "Snow in August" by Pete Hamill

From our Panelists:

"Orbital" by Samantha Harvey

by Samantha Harvey "Foster" by Claire Keegan

by Claire Keegan "Colored Television" by Danzy Senna

by Danzy Senna "The United States Governed By Six Hundred Thousand Despots: A True Story of Slavery" by Johnathan D.S. Schroeder

by Johnathan D.S. Schroeder "Again and Again" by Jonathan Evison

by Jonathan Evison "The Heart of Winter" by Jonathan Evison

by Jonathan Evison "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson

by Isabel Wilkerson "I See You've Called in Dead" by John Kenney

by John Kenney "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune

by TJ Klune "Atmosphere" by Taylor Jenkins Reid

by Taylor Jenkins Reid "Prose to the People: A Celebration of Black Bookstores" by Katie Mitchell

by Katie Mitchell "Astoria" by Peter Stark

by Peter Stark "Martyr!" by Kaveh Akbar

by Kaveh Akbar "Feeding Ghosts" by Tessa Hulls

by Tessa Hulls "To Address You as My Friend: African Americans' Letters to Abraham Lincoln Hardcover" by Johnathan W. White

by Johnathan W. White "State Champ" by Hilary Plum

by Hilary Plum "The Harpist " by Leo Covault

" by Leo Covault "Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age" by Vauhini Vara

by Vauhini Vara "Donovan's M.I.A." by Sig Lenington

by Sig Lenington "Jailbreak of Sparrows" by Martín Espada

by Martín Espada "Say You'll Remember Me" by Abby Jimenez

by Abby Jimenez "The Joy of Connections: 100 Ways to Beat Loneliness and Live a Happier and More Meaningful Life" by Ruth Westheimer

by Ruth Westheimer "Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People" by Imani Perry

by Imani Perry "Abundance " by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson

" by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson "Deaf Republic" by Ilya Kaminsky

by Ilya Kaminsky "The Antidote" by Karen Russell

by Karen Russell "Sam Gilliam" by Ishmael Reed, Mary Schmidt Campbell, and Andria Hickey

Recommendations for Children: