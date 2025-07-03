Transportation experts urge caution on the road during busy traffic and construction season

We've all seen the heavy machinery, exposed patches of dirt, and, of course, the infamous bright orange cones that denote highway construction zones. In other words, we're in peak summer construction season. Between the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Turnpike, there are over 300 road projects underway in Ohio - from repaving old roads to enhancing safety for motorists.

We're also in the middle of the so-called 100 deadliest days of summer, when an increase in traffic leads to more injuries and fatalities, including almost 400 deaths last year. The summer can also be dangerous for people working on the road, as more than 70 ODOT workers have already been struck this year.

We're starting Thursday's "Sound of Ideas" talking about road construction and safety ahead of the holiday weekend in part because of a listener suggestion. Keith wrote in asking about all the road construction including what's going on and why, who is overseeing the work and ensuring it is being done in a safe, timely and productive manner. We thank Keith for the topic suggestion, and we've brought on some experts to help us answer those questions.

Later in this hour, it's almost time for those Fourth of July barbecues, we'll tell you how to make your dining experience local in our next installment of our food series, "The Menu."

And, Saturday Night Live is celebrating 50 years and receiving the attention that comes with marking such a milestone.

The iconic late-night sketch show premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, with George Carlin as the host and Billy Preston and Janis Ian as musical guests.

Over the decades, SNL's musical guests have become almost as important as the comedy itself. The show gave viewers across the country access to up-and-coming acts and brought the audience memorable moments like Sinead O'Connor ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during her musical set in 1992.

Now, all that musical history from SNL is on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

Guests:

-Brian Newbacher, Public Information Officer, Ohio Turnpike Commission

-Matt Bruning, Press Secretary, Ohio Department Of Transportation

-Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine

-Jenny Hamel, Host, Sound of Ideas, Ideastream Public Media

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media