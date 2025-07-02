Examining some of the items vetoed by Gov. DeWine in the new two-year state budget

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed off on the state's new two-year operating budget at the deadline late Monday night into Tuesday. The $60 billion dollar spending plan includes money for a new Browns stadium in Brook Park. The state will chip in $600 million taken from unclaimed funds held by the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The budget also flattens Ohio's income tax down to a single bracket meaning everyone, minus those who are exempted, will pay the same 2.75% tax rate.

DeWine, however, did strike 67 elements from the budget using his line-item veto. It's by far the most he's used the line-item veto. For comparison, on the last operating budget, DeWine used the veto pen 44 times. Statehouse leaders have questioned why the governor removed elements of the budget viewed as property tax relief.

The budget passed only with Republican support. No Democrats voted for it and six Republicans also cast no votes.

On Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” we will talk through the budget including some of the governor’s line item vetoes with Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler.

Later, we bring you the final excerpt from the Ideastream podcast, “Living for We: Keep Ya Head Up.”

All this season the podcast has explored gun violence, its impact on individuals and neighborhoods and the various efforts to interrupt the cycle of violence.

This week in the 11th and final episode of the season, co-hosts Marlene Harris-Taylor and Myesha Watkins turn their attention to Akron.

Guests:

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Co-Host, Director of Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

-Myesha Watkins, Co-Host, Executive Director, Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance

-Taylin Ray, Friend of Jazmir Tucker

-Courtney Brown, Community Advocate

