Northeast Ohio experts discuss major Supreme Court end-of-term rulings

In what is being called a major victory for the Trump administration, the Supreme Court on Friday limited the ability of federal judges to pause the president's executive orders— a powerful and controversial legal tool that has been used to block policies ordered by both Democratic and Republican administrations.

The 6-3 ruling was split on party lines and did not address the issue at the heart of the case— whether Donald Trump's ban on so-called birthright citizenship was constitutional, though it sent a set of cases back to the lower courts and paused the executive order for at least 30 days.

Writing for the majority, Justice Amy Coney Barrett said these nationwide injunctions give the federal court too much oversight over the Executive Branch. While Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the ruling a quote "travesty" that would "cause chaos for the families of all affected children.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk to start the show by talking about this and other major rulings that were handed down at the end of the Supreme Court's term.

Guests:

-Jonathan Entin, Professor Emeritus of Law, Case Western Reserve University

-Tom Sutton, PhD, Professor Emeritus, Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University

-Karl Kaltenthaler, PhD, Director, Center for Intelligence and Security Studies, University of Akron

-State Sen. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson)