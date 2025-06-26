Northeast Ohio international law experts weigh in on US involvement in Iran

President Donald Trump said Wednesday at the conclusion of the NATO conference in the Netherlands that our country's weekend airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities were "obliterating," and that it put Iran's nuclear ambitions back decades.

A preliminary U.S. intelligence report disputes those claims, saying the strikes only set it back by a few months.

Will rising hostilities in the Middle East, and now growing U.S. involvement, lead to war? Or will the ceasefire following 12 days of intense strikes between Israel and Iran continue to hold? The ceasefire was brokered by President Trump earlier this week. Could similar efforts be made between Israel and Gaza? And what of the legality of the United States striking Iran without congressional approval?

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to local experts about the Middle East conflict, and discuss the United State's complex history with Iran.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss the Tri-C JazzFest which begins Thursday. And, it's the next installment of our music podcast, "Shuffle."

Guests:

-Avidan Cover, Professor of Law & Director of the Institute for Global Security Law and Policy, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

-Milena Sterio, Professor of Law, Cleveland State University College of Law

-Dan Polletta, Senior Producer and Host, JazzNEO, Ideastream Public Media

-Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

-DJ $krilla, musical artist