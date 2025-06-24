Northeast Ohio Gen Xers talk growing up analog in a digital world

Generation X, those born roughly between 1965 and 1980, has long occupied a unique place in our cultural narrative.

These 45-to-60-year-olds are sometimes called the "forgotten" generation— caught between two larger and more-studied generations— Baby Boomers and Millennials.

Often described as independent and self-reliant, Gen X has played a pivotal role in bridging two very different worlds: the analog past and the digital present.

They came of age during a time of upheaval and transformation, witnessing the end of the Vietnam War, the fallout from the Watergate scandal and the cinematic rise of The Godfather and Star Wars.

They grew up with the debut of MTV, the dawn of the internet and the arrival of personal computers and video games in American homes.

Many Gen Xers navigated childhood with minimal supervision, earning them the nickname "Latchkey Generation." And nearly a quarter of Gen X adults are sandwiched between raising kids and caregiving older relatives, according to a study from the University of Michigan.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," host Jenny Hamel will be speaking with fellow Gen-Xers in Northeast Ohio about the issues that matter most to them — from politics and social change to personal milestones like homeownership, aging, and financial security.

We'll ask how they feel about the lives they've built, what concerns they carry into the future and how they see their place in a world.

Guests:

- Dan Bruce, Faculty Member, Cleveland State University

- Emilia Lombardi, Ph.D., Former Professor, Baldwin Wallace University

- Lora Gay, Federal Employee, Cleveland Field Office

- Lee Chilcote, Executive Director and Housing Program Manager, FutureHeights