LGBT Community Center of Cleveland turns 50 amid rise of anti-LGBTQ policies

The LGBT Community Center of Cleveland, one of the nation's oldest centers, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It recently hosted its 10th annual Pride in the CLE, and is preparing for upcoming events like Health and Wellness Day, and Queer Prom.

But the milestone is coming at a tumultuous time for this community, as a wave of new laws have banned gender-affirming care for minors, trans female athletes from competing in sports and people using bathrooms that don't align with their sex assigned at birth.

There are impending policy changes that target diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the state, such as Ohio SB1 that goes into effect June 27, that has caused universities like Kent State to close its LGBTQ resource centers.

On a federal level, President Trump has signed orders in a similar vein that eliminate DEI programs, remove recognition of gender identity and ban trans people from serving in the military.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll hear from members of the LGBTQ community in Ohio about how they are navigating this new political and cultural landscape, and how support and advocacy have evolved in recent years.

Later this hour, we'll hear a conversation about the history of gay-friendly restaurants in America, the subject of the new book, "Dining Out."

Guests:

-Phyllis Harris, Executive Director, LGBT Community Center of Cleveland

-Rebecca Totton, PhD, Assistant Professor, Psychology, Oberlin College

-Autumn Jacobs, Graduate Student, Kent State University

-Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

-Josh Boose, Associate Producer, Ideastream Public Media

-Erik Piepenburg, Author, "Dining Out"