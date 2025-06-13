Ohio lawmakers enter final stretch for budget negotiations | Reporters Roundtable

Ohio Senate Republicans passed their version of the budget on Wednesday which included money for a new domed Browns stadium and would over the course of the budget reduce the state's income tax brackets to a flat tax.

No Democrats in the Senate voted for the budget.

Now negotiations move to a conference committee to work out differences between the Senate and House versions which will then be signed by Governor Mike DeWine who has line-item veto power.

School funding and other proposed budget changes that would impact public school district finances brought education leaders from across Stark County together this week. Canton's Mayor William Sherer II organized the forum after concerns were raised by Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert.

We will begin the Friday “Sound of Ideas” Reporters Roundtable with the Senate version of the budget and the potential compromises that could come in the reconciliation process.

The Civilian Police Review Board decided at its meeting this week that the police officer driving the vehicle carrying Mayor Justin Bibb last June when it was involved in a crash will face discipline.



Akron is moving forward with a review of its police department's use-of-force policy. The city council voted Monday night to put out a request for proposals for a consultant to conduct the review.

Public health leaders in Northeast Ohio say the move by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to dismiss the vaccine advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could impact shot availability. Kennedy dismissed the 17-board members saying the move would reboot public trust in the agency especially with

regards to vaccines.

The city of Sandusky is going to lean-in to its Hollywood fame this summer with a festival celebrating the 30th anniversary of the movie "Tommy Boy." The 1995 film starring Chris Farley revolved around his efforts to save his family's Callahan Auto Parts in Sandusky. However, Sandusky was the setting for the movie, it was not filmed there.

Guests:

-Kabir Bhatia, Sr. Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief

