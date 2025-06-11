NEO experts discuss the federal troop deployment in California and the new travel ban

A new travel ban imposed by the Trump administration went into effect Monday. The ban prevents nationals from a dozen countries from entering the U.S. and partially restricts travelers from another seven.

The president said the ban was necessary to protect national security and announced the policy after a firebombing attack on a protest in Boulder, Colorado. But critics question the rationale for the countries selected, especially as Egypt, where the man charged for the attack is from, was not included on the list of mainly African and Middle Eastern countries. Foreign leaders have asked the U.S. to reconsider the ban, with the human rights organization Amnesty International calling the ban "discriminatory, racist, and downright cruel."

Also, this week, President Trump deployed the National Guard in Los Angeles to break up protests aimed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE amid an ongoing crackdown. The president has also called up the Marines to deploy in LA as well.

Both policies find supporters among the president's followers as he consistently polls well on immigration. But the moves have also drawn criticisms including from the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who filed a lawsuit claiming the deployment of troops was an abuse of power.

These moves are the latest by the administration to push the bounds of both politics and the constitutional separation of powers.

We will begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” talking to Northeast Ohio professors about the travel ban and the deployment of troops in LA.

Later, as artificial intelligence continues to reshape everything from health care to manufacturing, the need for professionals who understand not just how AI works, but how to apply it meaningfully, has never been greater.

Bowling Green State University says its addressing this need by launching a new bachelor's degree program that blends AI with another discipline--- be it computer science, mathematics, physics, history, journalism or public relations.

The new AI-plus-X degree is set to launch this fall, pending approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

And other colleges across the state are looking to prepare students for the new work landscape, including Ohio University and Ohio State University.

AI-related jobs are growing at more than three times faster than average job postings, and industries are demanding more cross-disciplinary expertise -- according to a recent study from the University of Maryland.

Guests:

- Kathryn Lavelle, Ph.D., Professor in World Affairs, Department of Political Science, Case Western Reserve University

- Milena Sterio, Professor of Law, Cleveland State University College of Law

- Ellen Schendel, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Bowling Green State University

- Steven Rosenbush, Chief of the Bureau of Enterprise Technology, Wall Street Journal Pro

